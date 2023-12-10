Residents of front-line areas send warm clothes and home-cooked food to the Northern Military District zone. Their support strengthens the spirit of the soldiers, Izvestia correspondent Marina Kravtsova said on December 10.

For example, pensioner Tatyana Shevchenko bakes homemade pies every week from the first day of the SVO. She explained that she just wanted to give a little warmth and emotional support.

“A minute, maybe, some memories of relatives, about grandmother, about pie. The basis of the basics is the rear, this helps the fighters survive and survive. Their smiles with which they come here. He smiles, he feels that he is not alone. The whole village is with him, not just me, we all support him here,” the woman noted.

Her neighbor Elena Rakova is a professional chef. She bakes biscuit rolls and prepares homemade shawarma, and also shares recipes.

“When they first came to me, I gave them this food with tears. They: “Aunt Len, why are you crying so much.” And how I said goodbye to them… The cook said as he was leaving: “Aunt Len, I’ve gained 10 kilograms,” Rakova said.

Fellow villagers help: some financially, others bring homemade eggs, poultry, vegetables from the garden. The entire village supports the military. So, the canteen employees united in the public organization “The Truth is Behind Us” and began collecting help for the front. Medicines are now being sent. Money is also raised for thermal imagers and quadcopters.

“The thermal imager was sent to the Zaporozhye region, Kherson region. Here at the border we sent two thermal imagers. We sent a thermal imager to Svatovo,” said Victoria Kulikova, a member of the “The Truth Behind Us” movement.

Volunteers from Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Voronezh also provide assistance – they send parcels with medicines and warm clothes, and in return receive gratitude from the soldiers.

On December 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Russian volunteers for helping the special operation participants and their families at the international Volunteer of the Year award ceremony as part of the “We Are Together” forum.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.