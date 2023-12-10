Of Cristina Marrone

Significant improvements in muscle mass and strength are possible even for healthy people over 85 who have never lifted weights before. This is how you fight fragility

Never too old to get going. And not even to lift weights and develop muscle mass

strength and mobility. A new study evaluating strength training confirms that even the people between 80 and 90 years old who had never trained show significant improvements after a weight lifting program three times a week. In the gym, machines such as leg press, chest press, pulldown, rowing machine were used as well as small weights to exercise the upper limbs. The data suggests that healthy older people can still benefit from strength training and that their muscles are still plasticenough to be able to increase both muscle mass and strength. Consequently, even a person of advanced age could perform tasks that perhaps were perceived as impossible.

It is often assumed that people over the age of 80 are unable, or at least less likely, to gain muscle mass. Luc van Loon, professor of human biology at Maastricht University, and senior author of the new study. The elderly have been studied little – he says – and generally training research enlists volunteers up to the age of 75 because there is a basic concern that older people are not able to manage training or that their muscles do not respond to the stimulus of lifting weights. Muscle tissue in constant renewal as long as we live: Why shouldn’t the muscles of an octogenarian strengthen and grow like those of a “young” 65 year old? the researchers asked. See also Stroke, every minute is precious to save life and avoid disability. Symptoms, therapies, how to prevent it

The study: older adults build more muscle mass The team of scientists recruited 29 healthy, elderly men and women. In one group, younger elderly people were selected with 17 people aged between 65 and 75 years. The others were very old people, over 85. None of the participants had debilitating illnesses and none had ever weight trained before.

The researchers measured everyone’s strength and muscle mass before starting the study and then started training with one basic routine also using gym machines for legs and arms. The volunteers performed exercises lifting weights three times a week for 12 weeks, in supervised sessions, using loads set up to 80% of their total strength. Both groups responded very well to the exercises, including in terms of enthusiasm, somewhat surprising the researchers. Before the study began, the researchers would have expected that both older men and women would gain muscle mass and strength, but to a lesser extent than those aged 65 to 75. Instead, after three months, those over 85 had built more strength and muscle mass , in relative terms, compared to the younger group, adding on average 11% to muscle mass and 46% to strength versus the 10% muscle and 38% strength achieved by the younger volunteers. The group of older adults also performed better in the score of a typical exercise to measure the sarcopenia

getting up and sitting in a chair, with an improvement of 13% compared to 8% of younger people. See also Oliva (Anmco): 'Cardiovascular diseases cause 40% of deaths, focus on information'

Benefits also for psychophysical well-being In truth, I have known for years that to combat sarcopenia, strength training is effective at every age of life, even after the age of 90. Gianfranco Beltramisports doctor and national vice-president of the Italian Sports Medical Federation. A complete workout that includes not only strength exercises but also aerobic and stretching exercises – it also suggests that it is essential to maintain good health and improve cardio-respiratory fitness. If you can promote motivationthus preventing him from abandoning the exercise, maintaining at least three workouts a week for a few months the results will be truly surprising. In addition to the activation of muscle fibers, with a considerable gain in strength and a lower risk of falls, there will be an increase in the secretion of some hormones includingtestosterone, growth hormone (Gh) and IGF1 And endorphins

capable of offering a notable improvement in psycho-physical wellbeing. Over time, strength exercises must gradually increase to a high intensity and both weights and free body exercises can be used for the main muscle groups.

The limits of work According to the researchers, older adults achieved better results because they had ten more years of loss of muscle mass and strength behind them compared to their younger colleagues: they therefore started from a lower base. See also Anti-aging creams, consumption increases: +5.7% in 2022

The improvement in mobility of the older group was particularly encouraging because the loss of physical function is ultimately what defines frailty. Certainly healthy volunteers for their age, with few or no physical limitations, participated in this study and it may be unrealistic for some elderly people with serious illnesses or disabilities to start lifting weights

However, the study has limitations: lasted only three months elThe training was always supervised, with loads monitored and adapted according to needs, a situation that is difficult to replicate in the real world. Furthermore, although never too late, it is always better to start weight training immediately and continue throughout your life. Pitfalls are around the corner for elderly people who have been sedentary for many years for whom the very high risk of accidents – warns Beltrami -. Caution is therefore necessary gradual increase in loads and pay attention to the pathologies present in those approaching exercise.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.