CDMX.- Youtube unveiled the top most viewed videos in Mexico during 2022, where exponents of Mexican regional and urban.

Eden Muñoz and ‘Chale’, his first major solo hit after stepping down as Caliber 50’s lead, topped the list of most viewed clips on YouTube.

‘Provence’, from Carol G.; ‘Marmoset asked me’ Bad Bunny; ‘Me porto bonito’, by the Puerto Rican along with Chenco Corleone and ‘I congratulate you’ by Shakira with Rauw Alejandro, complement the first five places. Does anyone doubt the strength of reggaeton?

In places 6 and 7 other exponents of regional Mexican music make an appearance, Christian Nodal with his hit ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’ and ‘En la radio un cochinero’ (Lluvia de balas) by Víctor Cibrian.

The only competition for Aztec and urban music was Disney with ‘No se habla de Bruno’, a song that appeared in the movie ‘Encanto’. Another success to the list of the American production company.

Positions 9 and 10 are respectively for ‘Ojitos lindos’, the creation of Bad Bunny together with Bomba Estéreo, and ‘Tell your pride’ by Luis Alfonso Partida, ‘El Yaki’, with Grupo Firme.

