There is just over a week left until the month of February ends and begins March of this 2024which means that federal deputies will discuss the initiative of reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to reduce the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours.

Under this context, there are many workers in the Mexican formal sector who have different doubts in relation to the labor reform proposal to reduce the working day, one of them being what the new schedules if approved.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this sense, according to the proposal to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to have a reduced work week in Mexico presented by the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies, The modification of the schedules established in Mexican laws is not contemplated, or at least not those of the day and night shift.

However, it should be noted that the Schedule that could be changed if two days of rest a week are given to workers by the Congress of the Union, could be mixed, taking into consideration that a 7-hour work schedule is contemplated..

Reduction of working hours: What would the new schedules be like in 2024?/Photo: Freepik

And it must be remembered that, according to the Federal Labor Law, night and mixed shifts have fewer hours than daytime shifts, since they last 6 and 7 hours, respectively.

However, what is clear is that, if the reform to the LFT promoted by the party of the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorworkers will have two days off a week, instead of just one.

When will the 40-hour work day be approved in Mexico?

For its part, another of the doubts that exist about the reform to have a 40-hour work week in the national territory is linked to when it will be approved, taking into consideration that several months have already passed since it was presented. .

Reduction of working hours: What would the new schedules be like in 2024?/Photo: Unsplash

However, although it is planned that it will be debated next March of this year, after the considerations discussed in the open parliament of October-November 2023 have been added to the opinion, It cannot be assured that more obstacles will not arise on the legislative path. either in the Chamber of Deputies or in the Senate of the Republic, so a date of approval or application cannot be specified..