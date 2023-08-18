Red Dead Redemption turns slightly better on PS5 than Xboxaccording to the new comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits, who in this case took into consideration the PS4 Pro and Xbox Series X|S versions of the Rockstar title, as well as the Nintendo Switch edition.

If you have read our analysis of Red Dead Redemption, you know that on the Sony console the game runs at 2160p and 30fpswhile on Switch it varies from 1080p in docked mode to 720p in portable mode, again at 30 frames per second.

Well, Double Eleven’s upgrades to the PlayStation edition result in enhanced texture filtering and slightly higher quality shadows, as well as faster loading times – nothing major, but some good nonetheless. improvements.