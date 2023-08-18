Another US citizen was arrested for espionage in Russia. The news was reported by the Tass news agency, according to which Gene Spector, an American of Russian origin, was arrested by the Lefortovo court in Moscow.

Already sentenced to three and a half years in prison in a corruption case against former assistant to former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, Spector was born and raised in Leningrad, but later moved to the United States, obtaining citizenship . He was the chairman of the board of directors of the Medpolymerprom group, which specializes in cancer drugs, writes Tass.

Spector joins the list of Americans detained in Russia: before him, in March, the journalist of the Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, while former marine Paul Whelan has already been in prison for years, also accused of espionage. On the other hand, basketball player Britney Griner and former Marine Trevor Reed were released in recent months as part of a prisoner exchange with Moscow.