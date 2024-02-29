Rayados de Monterrey added a point after rescuing a 1-1 draw against Tijuana Xolos in it Hot Stadiumin their duel on Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024, of the Liga MXwith which, it reaches the top of the summit by harvesting 19 units, the same as the second and third places, Blue Cross and Pachucabut you must quickly turn the page because on Sunday, March 3, you visit the Cougars in it University Olympic Stadium for Date 10.
Despite poor performance in Largest Kennel from Mexico, the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz was able to save the tie thanks to a touch from the Spanish Sergio Canales at minute 84. The canine team had taken the lead at 58' with a goal from the North American Joe Benny Corona.
Prior to the commitment against the borderers, the Chilean Sebastian Vegas He was being considered, however, he ended up being sidelined because he left El Barrial with some physical discomfort, remembering that he had just returned to training after an injury to his left knee, but it is expected that he will be fit at the weekend. Others who also did not make the trip were Jesus Gallardo and Jordi Cortizo due to muscular overload, without knowing if they will really be ready to face the university students, the same as Cesar Bustos.
On the issue of sanctions, La Pandilla can rest easy because they do not have anyone suspended. In fact, in this sector the royal team has behaved quite well because there is barely one footballer with three preventive cards, the pivot Omar Goveawhile the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and the central defender Hector Moreno they carry two.
