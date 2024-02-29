90' ⏱️| Xolos 🐕 1-1 🤠 Monterrey | The game ended in Tijuana and we distributed points on this matchday 9.⚽@CervezaTecate pic.twitter.com/0qFvruVehB — Rayados (@Rayados) February 29, 2024

Prior to the commitment against the borderers, the Chilean Sebastian Vegas He was being considered, however, he ended up being sidelined because he left El Barrial with some physical discomfort, remembering that he had just returned to training after an injury to his left knee, but it is expected that he will be fit at the weekend. Others who also did not make the trip were Jesus Gallardo and Jordi Cortizo due to muscular overload, without knowing if they will really be ready to face the university students, the same as Cesar Bustos.