Meloni and support for the Police. The prime minister takes a stand

Georgie Melons intervenes on the issue of truncheons to students a Pisa. His message of solidarity also seems to be addressed between the lines to the President of the Republic Mattarella who had harshly attacked that one aggressionby calling the Minister of the Interior directly Plant yourself to ask for explanations. The prime minister sees a “danger” in some controversies raised by the political world on the management of public order in the recent student demonstrations on the Middle Eastern situation. “I think – says Meloni on Tg2 – that it is very dangerous to remove the support of the institutions to those who risk theirs every day safety to guarantee our: it is a game that can become very dangerous“, says the prime minister.

Melons he rattles off some numbers on the demonstrations: since October 7th they have been “over a thousand” and “only in 3%” of which, he claims, there are problems occurred or moments of tension. As a government, he claims, we then decided to “do not ban demonstrations” in support of the Palestinians, as has been done in other countries. If someone made a mistake, it is right that it be “sanctionedas required by law”, but we cannot talk about the police only when they make mistakes, “it is time to tell them 'Thank you' for the valuable work that they do every day.”