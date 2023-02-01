Third appointment for the Desert Swing, the triptych of tournaments in the United Arab Emirates. After Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the players move a few kilometers further north to Ras Al Khaimah, less known than the other two Emirates, but much more “real” and wilder: where sport meets nature, as written along the way of the Al Hamra Golf Club. The tournament – from tomorrow, Thursday 2, to Sunday – has a prize pool of 2 million dollars and will feature two Azzurri: Edoardo Molinari, vice-captain of the Europe team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, and Guido Migliozzi. Both are returning from an excellent performance in Abu Dhabi with 17th place for the Turinese and 20th for the Vicenza driver, and a more disappointing one in Dubai where they missed the cut. Among Migliozzi’s objectives, also that of returning to the Italian number 1 after overtaking Francesco Molinari (who this week takes a rest before returning to play on the PGA Tour in America). In the second edition of the tournament, the Danish Nicolai Hojgaard will defend the title who, in 2022, dominated the match by four strokes behind the English Jordan Smith. The Dane tried the field yesterday in the ProAm, which he also won: “I saw that some changes have been made to the course, I like them because they made it even more difficult and demanding”. Among the favorites of the eve are Victor Perez (triumphant in Abu Dhabi), Ryan Fox, Adrian Otaegui and Adrian Meronk. The young Finn Sami Valimaki also appears in great form.