US Vice President Kamala Harris united the people in their country at the Munich Security Conference called for “steadfast” support for Ukraine. “We can't play political games,” Harris said Saturday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the tug-of-war over a $60 billion aid package in Washington. This kind of thing should play “no role” in the fight against Russia, she emphasized.

In Washington will provide another aid package for Ukraine worth $60 billion (around 55.7 billion euros) at the behest of former US President Donald Trump, who wants to run for election again in November, blocked by the opposition Republicans for months. Support for Ukraine has nothing to do with election dates, Harris said.

There is “only one plan A: Ukraine gets what it needs”. The Vice President was convinced of the bipartisan support for the aid package: She firmly believes that “if the bill comes to a vote in the House of Representatives today, it will be passed.” Zelensky said his country was counting on the “positive decision” of the US Congress. The aid package is “very important” for Ukraine and could contribute to progress on the battlefield.

US Vice President Kamala Harris demands that After the end of the war, Russia would pay for the damage caused by the attacks in Ukraine must. “We will continue our efforts to secure a just and lasting peace. We will work to ensure that Russia pays compensation to Ukraine,” she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich.