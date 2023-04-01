Below you will find the eShop ranking Of Nintendo Switch this week, which sees an overwhelming dominance of starring titles Super Marioprobably on the wave of the hype for the imminent debut of Super Mario Bros. The Film in cinemas, set for April 5 in Italy, and the sales launched for the occasion.

All the games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Super Mario Odyssey Minecraft Metroid Prime Remastered Among Us Stardew Valley Have a Nice Death Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Resident Evil 4 Just Dance 2023 Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Inside Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe Pokémon Violet Luigi’s Mansion 3 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Mortal Kombat 11 Slime Rancher ARK: Survival Evolved The Oregon Trail MLB The Show 23 Zelda: Breath of the Wild LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon Scarlet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass

Games available digitally only

Among Us Stardew Valley Have a Nice Death Inside Slime Rancher The Oregon Trail Green hell Final Fantasy VII Disney Dreamlight Valley Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Cooking simulator The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Limbo WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros real boxing 2 Kirby’s Dream Buffet PowerWash Simulator Hollow Knight Cozy Grove Resident Evil 6 South Park: The Stick of Truth The Suicide of Rachel Foster Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. Sherlock Purr Storyteller Final Fantasy IX One Boomerang Fu Thief Simulator Resident Evil 5

As we can see in the general ranking of the eShop this week we find the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in first place, followed by Mario Party Superstars and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in second and third place respectively. In general, stocks from the marisco universe occupy the top five positions. The top 30 titles available digitally only sees Among Us in first place, followed by Stardew Valley and Have a Nice Death.

This week, however, Nintendo presented a substantial gameplay video of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and unveiled the OLED Switch and the special edition themed Pro Controller.