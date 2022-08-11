The livestock sector encounters some problems to be able to feed the herds, because the agricultural producers are preparing the land in search of taking advantage of the rains, Remedios Álvarez Araujo acknowledged.

The president of the Local Livestock Association indicated that there are ranchers who even resort to emigration and take their animals to the mountains during this season.

“There are ranchers that every year they get fences up, for the mountains, they take the animals; Some are already starting to leave because there is nowhere to graze here, the lands are already being worked,” he stressed.

He mentioned that this year is the one that they have had less space to graze the herds, since the recent rains are beneficial for the agricultural properties and that is where the producers seek to carry out the work of preparing the land.

Cost

He revealed that those who do not resort to taking their cattle to the mountains, opt for food in bales, which represents an early expense for livestock producers.

Given this, he declared that the weight of the livestock because the food dry represents few nutrients for the animals, added to this he recognized that at the end of the year the lags in the food.

Regarding support from the Livestock Union, he pointed out that they have not received help, however, it has been the State Government that has delivered bales of corn and seed for the establishment of meadows to all those ranchers who registered. at the window of economic promotions.

We recommend you read:

He indicated that they are waiting for the delivery of stud bulls, since they have had an approach with the undersecretary of Livestock, who has confirmed that they will soon begin with the delivery of letters to obtain the studs, support that ranges between 20 thousand pesos for each bull and the rest is provided by the livestock producer.

Finally, Álvarez Araujo launched a call to the ranchers to respect the farms that have already been worked, in order to avoid problems with the producers.