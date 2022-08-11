Dentist Anna Sharanda: whitening pastes can injure tooth enamel

Whitening pastes do not actually whiten teeth, and besides, some of them injure tooth enamel, Anna Sharanda, general practice dentist at the PerfectSmile Center for Aesthetic Dentistry and Bone Regeneration, and Maxim Kopylov, a dentist-surgeon, said. How to use such pastes so that they do not harm health, they told in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The pigment that gives teeth their color is found within the tooth’s crystal lattice, not on its surface. Therefore, whitening toothpastes cannot affect the color of the teeth, Anna Sharanda warned.

According to the dentist, some toothpastes contain carbamide peroxide, a substance found in professional whitening gels. It can affect the pigment of the tooth and discolor it. But given that they brush their teeth twice a day and spend only a few minutes on it, the effect should not be expected, the doctor warned.

The maximum that such a whitening toothpaste can give is a slight whitening of the enamel due to the action of active oxygen and the effective removal of plaque from the surface of the enamel.

Maxim Kopylov advises to approach the choice of whitening pastes with responsibility, since most of them contain abrasive substanceswhich, when used systematically, damage tooth enamel.

He is sure that there is still an effect from the use of whitening pastes, but precisely due to their aggressive composition, which removes plaque and pigmentation. But, the dentist warns, this cleansing is not gentle.

Patients who abuse whitening pastes may experience increased tooth sensitivity, painful reactions to irritants, and enamel abrasion. Maxim Kopylov Dentist-surgeon

However, if there are no large abrasive particles in the paste, enzymes are present papain and bromelain and soft abrasives, then such pastes are safe to use, the dentist reassured. But, she added, it is not recommended to select whitening pastes on your own, as the dentist must make sure that there are no contraindications to their use.

Typically, toothpaste packages indicate the level of abrasiveness, the dentist clarified. The Latin letters RDA are applied to the tube, and then the digital value follows. This is an indicator of abrasiveness, and pastes with an index of no higher than 80 are suitable for daily use, Sharanda warned.

150RDA whitening pastes with such an indicator of abrasiveness and higher, or those on the packaging of which the index is not indicated at all, it is better not to buy

“The use of whitening pastes must be alternated with other toothpastes,” Kopylov noted. “For example, use a whitening paste in the morning and a regular one in the evening.”

Both interlocutors of Lenta.ru claim that in order to truly whiten your teeth and see the result, you need to go to the dentist. “In the dentist’s office, this procedure is not only effective and safe, but also good for enamel. Modern systems of clinical whitening make it possible to achieve whitening of the enamel up to 8 tones. In addition, during whitening, deep remineralization of the enamel can be carried out, ”Kopylov summed up.

Earlier, the dentist Elena Remezova listed products that provoke the formation of plaque. The main reason for the appearance of plaque, she called the use of black or green tea.