Whites and blues have been forced to reduce their processions in the Palm Sunday procession due to the forecast of rain in Lorca. It was decided by the presidents of the brotherhoods in the emergency meeting held with the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, in which they analyzed the meteorological situation and the probabilities of the storm threat continuing.

A charioteer protects himself from the rain with an umbrella.

The rain began to appear shortly before 7 p.m. when the two brotherhoods collected their flags from the balconies to participate in the procession.

When the rain stopped, it was decided to delay the procession for half an hour, until 8:30 p.m., and to eliminate some of the groups from the order of the procession due to the threat of continued rainfall after 10 p.m.

While the decision was made, the floats installed in the Plaza del Óvalo were protected with plastic and the extras took shelter in the tents installed between the main and secondary races.