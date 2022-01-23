Quirinale, discusses the absence of Forza Italia from the top. Bad mood Forza Italia for the step backwards

The image of Forza Italia at the center-right ‘online’ summit with the cumbersome absence of Silvio Berlusconi and Licia Ronzulli who in his place announces his retirement from the race at the Colle by reading a note with the blue number two beside it in silence, Antonio Tajani, hit many. It seemed the plastic representation of a leader who had no intention of giving up and for this reason he would have chosen not to connect remotely and put his face on it. Berlusconi would be a bit bitter and down in the dumps for how it ended, because this time he really believed in the possibility of climbing up to Colle. “I do not agree with Berlusconi’s decision”. Disappointed by how Silvio Berlusconi’s candidacy for Colle ended, Gianfranco Rotondi commented with a sharp tweet the ‘step back’. The deputy dc, current vice-president of the Fi group in the Chamber, has increased the dose in the evening on the blue chat, the Adnkronos learns, coming to air the resignation as a parliamentary.

Meanwhile, the center-right and center-left are working to arrive at a shared name. Let’s start from the left, where Enrico Letta is convinced that the divisions in the center-right can still favor the most welcome solution: Mario Draghi al Colle. The flag candidate should be Andrea Riccardi, the founder of Sant’Egidio. Name put forward by the M5S, there would be a substantial convergence in the environments of the Democratic Party and also on the part of Leu. It would be a candidacy to be put in place in the first votes for the election of the new Head of State.

Quirinale, the prices of the bipartisan Casini rise. But Salvini is also thinking of Casellati and Frattini

But then it is likely that we will arrive at a name proposed by the center-right that can find the favor of the center-left and M5s. According to Repubblica, the bipartisan move could lead to Pierferdinando Casini. Not surprisingly, the political sailor pulls back from the race to Palazzo Chigi, as La Stampa tells us, in the event of an ascent to Colle di Draghi. Also according to La Stampa, among the names on which Salvini points there are Elisabetta Casellati and Franco Frattini, which the Five Star Movement also likes.

Quirinale, Conte would like Elisabetta Belloni. But Grillo freezes it and opens it to Draghi (with Di Maio)

Speaking of M5s, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, the leader Giuseppe Conte would like to keep Draghi in his place, that is, in the role of premier. The people’s advocate would look favorably upon the appointment of Elisabetta Belloni, for a long time deus ex machina of the Farnesina. But according to Repubblica, the founding father Beppe Grillo would have frozen Conte’s line for the umpteenth time, with an opening to the appointment of Draghi which Luigi Di Maio agrees but not, in fact, the political leader of the Movement himself.

The starting whistle will start tomorrow afternoon.

