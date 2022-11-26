Australia beat Tunisia 1-0, on the second day of group D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mitchell Duke’s goal decided in the 23rd minute. The national team led by Arnold resists throughout the second half. The socceross reopen the games for qualification, after the 4-1 defeat against France on their debut. Tunisia, back from a zero-nil draw against Denmark, is waiting for the result of France-Denmark and is hoping for the last match against the transalpines.