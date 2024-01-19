North Korea announced today that it has once again tested its nuclear submarine drone capable of generating radioactive tsunamis in response to joint exercises by Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

North Korea's Defense Ministry said it had conducted “a major test” of its “Haeil-5-23” underwater nuclear weapons system, and that would be developing in the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in both Koreas).

The North's response comes after joint military exercises between the United States, Japan and South Korea and which Pyongyang considers “a cause of even greater destabilization of the regional situation.”

“Our counterattack posture based on submarine nuclear weapons is being further refined and its various maritime and submarine response actions will continue to deter hostile military maneuvers by the navies of the United States and its allies,” said the Ministry of Defense note released today by the KCNA agency.

In this text, Pyongyang also warns Washington and its allies about “the catastrophic consequences that will result” and says that “they will not tolerate reckless military confrontation of enemies.”

North Korea had already tested this type of weapon three times in March and April 2023 and referred to it then as “Haeil-1” (Tsunami-1 in Korean) and “Haeil-2” (Tsunami-2), so “Haeil-5-23” could in this case be a new version of the system.

This new weapons system “is essential to deter the evolution of various enemy military actions, eliminating threats and defending the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (official name of North Korea), and will become the top military potential of our armed forces “adds the note.

Some experts have questioned whether Pyongyang could already have a weapon of this type in operational conditions, which would be capable of generating a radioactive tsunami to hit enemy fleets and ports, like the Russian Poseidon torpedo, whose real capabilities also raise questions.

The new test comes after South Korea, the United States and Japan carried out joint naval maneuvers in the waters of the southern peninsula, which included the participation of a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and which responded to the recent test launch of a new hypersonic missile by North Korea.

