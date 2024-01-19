In collaboration with: Bazoom

The stage of Serie A football was animated by the announcement of a change in Udinese's technical leadership. Following a less than satisfactory start to the season, Udinese have said goodbye to Andrea Sottil and are ready to welcome Gabriele Cioffi as their new helmsman. This move is seen as a strategic attempt to revive the team's performances and move up the Serie A standings. Here is a closer look at the details of this transition and the expectations that accompany it.

The decision to say goodbye to Sottil

Andrea Sottil's tenure as Udinese coach ended due to the team's unsatisfactory performances in the initial phase of the 2023/2024 season. Although expectations were high, the Friulian team encountered difficulties from the start, recording no victories in the first nine games of the championship and accumulating only six points. Their last meeting with Lecce, which ended in a 1-1 draw, marked Sottil's final match in charge of Udinese.

The equalizing goal scored by Lecce in the final moments of the match prevented Udinese from securing a much-needed victory, thus sealing the fate of Thin. The lack of success inevitably increased the pressure on the manager, culminating in the club's decision to proceed with a change in management. The news of Sottil's dismissal was announced through a press release that appeared on Udinese's official channels, where the club expressed its heartfelt thanks to the coach for the professionalism and commitment always demonstrated during his mandate.

Gabriele Cioffi: the new face at the helm

The Udinese management has chosen Gabriele Cioffi as Andrea Sottil's successor, ushering in a new era for the team. At the age of 48, Cioffi is no stranger to the Serie A scene. This assignment marks his return to the top flight, after a spell with Hellas Verona which ended with his dismissal on 11 October 2022, after just nine meetings. His time in Verona saw only five points won, placing the team in third-to-last place in the standings. Despite an unsuccessful spell in Verona, Cioffi has now been granted a new opportunity to make his mark with Udinese.

Cioffi's previous commitment with Udinese

Interestingly, this is not Cioffi's first trip to Udinese. He had previously served as deputy to Luca Gotti before taking on the role of first coach from December 2021 to June 2022. The relationship and familiarity he shares with the Udinese environment could represent a substantial advantage to quickly adapt to the current scenario and work to improve team performance. His predecessor, Sottil, however, leaves with the club's heartfelt thanks for the dedication and professionalism demonstrated during his tenure.

Udinese's decision to make a change to the technical leadership underlines the club's ambition to change course and fight for a stronger position in Serie A. With Gabriele Cioffi back in Juventus, a new chapter full of expectation and hope opens for the Friulian team. Only time will tell whether this managerial choice will translate into a positive transformation on the pitch and elevate Udinese's status in the competitive sphere of Serie A football.