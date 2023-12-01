The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin will hold his first major press conference since the start of the war in Ukraine on December 14as announced by the Kremlin.

“On December 14, Vladimir Putin will take stock of the results of the year. (…) It will be a combined format of a direct line with the president and his year-end press conference,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his daily telephone press conference.

Peskov specified that citizens will be able to send their questions to Putin starting tomorrow, December 1, through text messages, a website and a hotline.

“In the studio, created especially for the occasion, there will be journalists from all Russian regions and also accredited foreign reporters who continue to work in Moscow,” he added.

This is the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine that Putin will hold a large press conference and respond to citizens.

In June 2021, the last intervention of this kind by the Russian leader took place, who turned 71 years old in October.

According to all experts, the head of the Kremlin, who has been in power since 2000, will most likely announce that he is running for re-election in the presidential elections of March 2024.

Putin reformed the Constitution in 2020 to be able to remain in the Kremlin for two terms of more than six years each, until 2036.

Putin orders more passports to be distributed in occupied Ukraine ahead of Russian elections

The president ordered to intensify the forced allocation of Russian passports among residents in the occupied territories of Ukraine, so that they can vote in the presidential elections that Russia must hold in 2024, according to information that Ukrainian military intelligence claims to have obtained.

From kyiv’s military intelligence (GUR), the order was transmitted in a meeting to those responsible for the occupying authority imposed by Russia in the areas it controls in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The Kremlin has declared these areas part of the Russian Federation, so their inhabitants will be called to the polls in the next presidential elections.

“The meeting was led by the deputy head of the Russian dictator Putin’s administration, Sergei Kirienko,” the Ukrainian GUR said.

In addition to distributing more passports, Kirienko would have ordered the delivery of more social aid from regional budgets and intensified propaganda about the good progress of the Russian economy, the stability of the ruble and the improvement in the standard of living in the Russian Federation.

