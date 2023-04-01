Home page politics

From: Katja Saake, Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

A Putin propagandist from Germany should have appeared in court this week. But the process could not take place as planned.

Update from April 1, 2023, 10:50 a.m.: Two investigations are underway against pro-Putin activist Elena Kolbasnikova. According to the investigative authorities, she is said to have committed “rewarding and condoning crimes” by publicly supporting Russia’s war of aggression. The reports about it Picture. In addition, she had donated military goods such as tents and radios to the Putin army during a trip to the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia. You face up to five years in prison.

On Wednesday (March 29, 2023) she should have taken a seat in the dock at the Cologne district court – but the trial was postponed. Because other Russia supporters such as the right-wing extremist politician Markus Beisicht (60) and counter-demonstrators appeared at the courthouse, the police had to intervene.

Elena Kolbasnikova organizes pro-Russian motorcade in Cologne

Message from March 8, 2023, 4:17 p.m.: Cologne – On May 8 last year she organized a large pro-Russian motorcade in Cologne: Elena Kolbasnikova. During this event, she is said to have approved the Russian war of aggression, for which she is now being charged in court, as the Cologne public prosecutor’s office and the district court of Cologne told the news portal t-online should have confirmed upon request.

Almost three months after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, demonstrators in Cologne waved Russian flags to express their solidarity with Russia and Vladimir Putin. After that, up to a thousand people with their vehicles decorated with Russian and Soviet flags gathered at the Fühlinger See in Cologne and started a motorcade in the direction of a Soviet memorial.

Elena Kolbasnikova at a pro-Russian event she organized in May 2022. © IMAGO/Christoph Hardt/ Panama Pictures

Cologne authorities now say Kolbasnikova condoned a crime at a gathering in a manner that may disrupt public peace. It should primarily be about a statement that you made in an interview with Picture said on the day of the event in Cologne: “Russia is not an aggressor. Russia is currently helping to end the war in Ukraine.” Under the International Criminal Code, waging aggressive war is a crime. Anyone who agrees to this can be sentenced to up to three years in prison or a fine.

“Putin agent” sees herself as a victim

According to research by the news agency Reuters Kolbasnikova is said to be a “Putin agent” who is supposed to create pro-Russian sentiment in Germany. Kolbasnikova, who herself comes from the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, has organized a number of pro-Russian events in Germany since the Russian attack on Ukraine.

In June 2022, she held a rally in Düsseldorf, where the venue was decorated with flags depicting Chechen President and Putin confidante Ramzan Kadyrov. In September 2022, Kolbasnikova was also active as the organizer of a demo “Against War and Arms Deliveries to Ukraine” in downtown Cologne.

Meanwhile, Kolbasnikova sees herself as a victim. In her Telegram channel “Bridge to Russia” she said that her “dedication to peace and truth” would be criminalized. According to the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” she could soon face a second trial. She shared a recruitment call for the Wagner mercenary group on her channel. (Katja Saake)