The Pentagon intends to increase the military budget of the United States of America after Russia wins the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated on Friday, March 31, by retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter during a conversation with journalist Andrew Napolitano, published on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

According to Ritter, the leadership of the Pentagon, when planning expenses and analyzing the situation in Ukraine, already proceeds from the fact that Moscow will win this conflict.

“The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says that when Russia wins, we will have to double our defense budget to offset the advantages of Moscow, which will only accumulate,” Ritter said, stressing that the US no longer uses the phrase “if Russia wins “, and now they only say “when Russia wins.”

He also noted that in the near future the US military budget could grow from $880-900 billion to $1 trillion 800 billion.

Prior to that, on March 21, ex-Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor pointed out that the main issue that should currently be of concern to the US government is how to get out of the Ukrainian crisis, given the plight of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). McGregor noted that the Ukrainian conflict is not developing in the best way for the West. He added that the Ukrainian army is in a deplorable state and is unlikely to be able to hold out for long.

In early March, Ritter noted that Ukraine would be defeated this summer, as it would run out of ammunition in the coming months.

Earlier, at the end of 2022, columnist Francis Sempa also noted in an article for the American Spectator that the US authorities began to recognize the inevitability of Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict with Russia.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.