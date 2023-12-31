Putin said in his New Year's speech: “We have repeatedly proven that we can undertake the most difficult missions and that we will never back down because no force can divide us.”

Even if Putin did not explicitly refer to the war in Ukraine that has been going on for nearly two years, he alluded to it several times, offering, for example, a salute to the soldiers, “our heroes.”

But unlike last year when he appeared surrounded by uniformed soldiers, Putin announced that 2024 will be the “Year of the Family.”

He said in this speech, which was broadcast for the first time in the Russian Far East: “We resolutely defended our national interests, freedom, security, and values.”

Putin stressed that Russia, which is experiencing an “unprecedented stage,” will be “stronger” next year.