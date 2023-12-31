Flooding in the Netherlands continues. In various places in North Holland, quays were flooded and cellars were flooded. This was reported by the ANP news agency on Sunday. Due to a combination of the high water level in the Markermeer and strong winds, the quay at Volendam was flooded.

The municipality of Edam-Volendam has placed sandbags to prevent flooding. On Sunday morning, residents were warned by the fire brigade that the water could reach their front door. The fire brigade is now busy pumping out as much water as possible.

According to the local faction Lijst KRAS, the municipality should have listened to residents' concerns earlier. “Despite several warnings and requests from residents, the water flooded (again) into the cellars of the houses on Zuideinde last night,” said Lijst Kras. The party wants a section of dike near Volendam that still needs to be strengthened to be given high priority next year. According to the planning of the Hollands Noorderkwartier water board, that dike section will be ready in 2026.

Sandbags

Hoorn is also struggling with flooding. Fisherman's Island in the center of the city was flooded on Sunday. The fire brigade laid sandbags in front of dozens of homes during the night from Saturday to Sunday. According to a spokesperson, this is a precautionary measure; the pockets are mainly located near garages on the ground floor, the houses are often located above the garages.

The water is currently thirty centimeters higher than normal, the safety region said the NOS. Because the water level is still rising, the water may also cause nuisance in the coming days. Until early afternoon on New Year's Day, the water level remained higher than expected, reports Rijkswaterstaat.