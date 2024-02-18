Castiglione Chiavarese – A three year old girl she was admitted to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa under code red with extensive burns on her body caused by the fall of a pot full of boiling water. The episode occurred around midday in a hamlet of the municipality of Castiglione Chiavarese in the Tigullio hinterland, from where the parents raised the alarm.

They intervened on site the 118 health workers and the soldiers of the Green Cross who immediately transferred the little girl in serious condition to the main pediatric hospital in Liguria.