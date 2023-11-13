The spokesperson and deputy general secretary of the PSOE of the Region of Murcia, Carmina Fernández, stated that “this Sunday’s image in front of the Murcia Cathedral is Colón’s new photo of a PP that has lost its way and is being devoured by “Vox.” «We once again saw fascist greetings, insults to the acting President of the Government of Spain and hate messages of all kinds, as we have seen in the last week in front of the PSOE headquarters, without the PP having distanced itself from all this. Furthermore, the rally called by the PP ended with insults and altercations in front of the PSOE and CCOO headquarters,” she said.

In this sense, he indicated that “the real problem of the PP is that it has not assimilated the electoral results of last July 23, when citizens made it very clear that they did not want a PP government with the extreme right.” Fernández regretted that the PP and Vox “dedicate themselves to tension because they do not accept that there is a new progressive government in Spain.” “Feijóo intends to repeat the elections until the result he wants comes out, but what he has to do is respect the Constitution and the norms of parliamentary democracy,” he indicated.

In line, he criticized that the PP and Vox “are encouraging violence with their inflammatory speeches” and described it as “intolerable” that Feijóo “is incapable of condemning the violent attacks on the PSOE headquarters and the campaign of harassment that the militants are suffering.” and public officials of the Socialist Party.

The socialist spokesperson commented that, in the last two days, “they have attacked three PSOE groups in the Region: Los Alcázares, Cieza and Moratalla, and rebuked PSOE militants and public officials, something that she considers inadmissible in democracy.”

Finally, he recalled that López Miras “lied to the citizens by ensuring that he would not form a coalition government with Vox, and now maintains Antelo as vice president, a person who sends racist and xenophobic messages and who has not yet condemned the attacks on the media.” of communication in two rallies in which he himself participated in front of the PSOE headquarters, which means that, with his silence and inaction, he is supporting violence.

For this reason, he maintains that the PP “has been left alone with Vox. Spain will have a new progressive government that will have the support of 179 deputies who represent the majority of Spanish society, fulfilling the mandate of the polls. “We live in a parliamentary democracy in which we have a majority to form a progressive government,” he concluded.