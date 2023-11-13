The bastards of Pizzofalcone 4 streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode

This evening, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1, the fourth and final episode of I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 4 will be broadcast, the fourth season of the fiction starring Alessandro Gassmann and based on the novels by Maurizio de Giovanni. There are four episodes in total. Here’s where to watch the series live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, 13 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1 (channel 1 of digital terrestrial). There will be a total of four episodes. How long does each episode of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 4 last? Each episode lasts approximately 120 minutes. The broadcast is scheduled from 9.25pm ​​to 11.25pm.

The bastards of Pizzofalcone 4 live streaming

Not just TV. It will be possible to follow it live or deferred (on demand function) on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 4 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? Four episodes in total, broadcast from 23 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. The last episode should be broadcast on 13 November. Below is the complete schedule: