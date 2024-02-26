The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Standard PS5 Slim. The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 7%. This is an official promotion from Sony. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €549.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Standard PS5 Slim
We remind you that PS5 Slim Standard is the most recent model of PlayStation 5. Compared to the original, it is smaller, it has a new “broken” design that allows you to disconnect the optical drive: it is convenient for replacements, but it is designed above all for questions players who buy the Digital version and later want to transform it into a standard version like the one now on offer.
PS5 Slim Standard allows you to use games on disc. The package then includes the DualSense controller and all the necessary cables. The base to hold the console vertically is sold separately.
