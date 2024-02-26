Property | Helsinki emptied the wrong basement in a house in Töölö and now the resident demands money

Helsinki emptied the resident's basement of belongings. It later turned out that it was the wrong closet. Now the resident wants money as compensation.

Helsinki the city emptied the basement of goods in a residential building in Töölö. The resident's basement was part of the apartment rented to him by the city.

The resident had given the city permission to empty his own basement, because he was moving out of the apartment.

Afterwards it turned out that the cellar in question belonged to a completely different resident of the house. In the house, the numbers of the basement rooms and apartments did not correspond to each other, but the number of the basement room could be different from the number of the apartment of the resident managing it.

Now, the resident who lost part of his property in the basement wants a total of 2,773 euros in compensation from the city. The resident wanted compensation for his lost or damaged goods as well as for the time spent investigating the matter and financial loss.

Helsinki proposes to pay 500 euros in damages for the resident's damages, it appears in the decision proposal.

The environmental and permit division of the Helsinki City Environment Board will decide on the matter on Tuesday.

The decision proposal of the city of Helsinki states that the damage incident was assessed according to the provisions of the Damages Compensation Act.

I will live based on the e-mails presented, the city has been aware that the numbers of the basement rooms do not correspond to the numbers of the apartments.

The resident had also tried to correct the situation, but the city had not taken the necessary measures to correct the numbering and neglected the matter. The damage therefore occurred as a result of the city's activities, which is why the city is obliged to compensate for the damage according to the Damages Act.

The city of Helsinki regularly receives claims for damages from residents. They usually concern damages caused by slipping or car dents, the cause of which is claimed to be poor maintenance. Requests for damages are granted quite rarely.

