The Pokemon Company has announced that it is now possible to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep. It will be possible to pre-register on Android devices via Google Play Store come on iOS devices via the App Store. I remind you that the exit window for the game is set at a generic summer 2023but considering the opening of pre-registrations it is very likely that the mobile title will be released very soon.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Pokemon Sleep, under which you can find lots of new information thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

SLEEP LIKE CHAMPIONS: EARLY REGISTRATION OPENS FOR POKÉMON SLEEP

Also revealed other details on The Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

London, July 6, 2023. The Pokémon Company International today announced the opening of early registrations for Pokémon Sleep, the app that measures sleep in a fun way, on Google Play for Android mobile devices.

A new trailer with more information about Pokémon Sleep is available on the official Pokémon channel on YouTube.

How to play Pokemon Sleep

To play a Pokemon Sleep, players must place their smart device or Pokémon GO Plus + near the pillow and then go to sleep. When they wake up, they can check their sleep measurement results, observe the sleeping patterns of Pokémon that have appeared, and assist in Professor Neroli’s sleep research by logging them into the Sonnodex. The more players sleep, the bigger they’ll make Snorlax, the more Pokémon they’ll encounter, and the more sleep styles they can discover. Additionally, they can also help Snorlax grow during the day.

The three types of sleep

In Pokemon Sleepsleep is classified into three types: light, intermediate, and deep. Pokémon with a similar sleep pattern to the players will congregate around Snorlax. After researching the sleeping patterns of the gathered Pokémon, players will be able to give them Poké Cookies. In this way, the Pokémon will become attached to them and will lend them a hand as helpers.

Increase sleep power and grow Snorlax

In Pokemon Sleep, players will be assigned a “sleep score” based on how long they sleep. They will get 100 points by sleeping for at least 8 and a half hours. The longer they sleep, the more Snorlax’s sleep power will increase, which in turn will determine how many Pokémon gather when it wakes up. During the day, helper Pokémon will pick berries to give to Snorlax and can activate abilities that will help them grow. Helper Pokémon can pick berries even when players are not using Pokémon Sleep.

Every Monday new searches are launched

Every Monday, players will choose a new research point to move to, where they will encounter another Snorlax to grow. In this way, a new week of sleep research will begin. The Pokémon that can be encountered will be different based on the area where the players are. Even more Pokémon could gather over the weekend, and even rarer species may be among them!

Share sleep research results with friends in a research group

Players can create a friend list to share their sleep duration and styles, and other information, such as the number of sleep styles they’ve researched and helper Pokémon that are on their research teams. Players can also get rewards when they read their friends’ sleep research results.

Learn more about the Pokémon GO Plus+ device

Inside the Pokémon GO Plus + device is a Pikachu wearing a nightcap that players can encounter in Pokemon Sleep when they connect the device to the app.

As a rule, players create search parties with five of the Pokémon they can encounter in Pokemon Sleepbut the skullcap-wearing Pikachu can serve as the sixth member of a team!

If players connect the Pokémon GO Plus+ device to Pokémon GO and spin PokéStops, the device will register it and players will get Berries when they connect it to Pokemon Sleep.

More info on Pokemon Sleep and on the Pokémon GO Plus + device are available at Pokemon.it/Sleep