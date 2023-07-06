Like every Thursday at 17.00, the free game for users ofEpic Games Store of today, July 6, 2023: As announced last week, this time it’s the Metroidvania-style action RPG GRIME.

Carry out the downloads it’s very easy: all you have to do is visit the GRIME page on the Epic Games Storeclick on the “get” button after logging in with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete.

At that point the game it will stay in your Epic library forever and you will be able to download and install it whenever you want. On one condition, let it be clear: you will have to redeem it by 17.00 on July 13, 2023, when the free games announced today will be made available.