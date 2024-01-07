The French attacker of Verona Thomas Henry and his family received death threats after the player missed a penalty Saturday in the loss against the Inter de Milan (2-1), he explained on social networks.

“To all those who think they know football better than anyone and who insult my family while waiting for their death, I hope that one day you can find peace in your little lives,” Henry wrote on his Instagram account.

(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!) (This is what Martha Urán, the beloved younger sister of 'Rigo' who appears in the novel, looks like today)

strong message

The Frenchman allowed his team to momentarily tie the game by scoring in the 79th minute, but during added time and with Inter again ahead on the scoreboard, Henry crashed his penalty into the right post of the rival goal.

“Some days you win, some days you lose, some you score, some you fail, that's the life of a football player and I'm proud to have scored for the first time in my career at San Siro after tearing my cruciate ligaments and having started to playing at the age of 15 in the lowest echelon of French football,” he recalled.

Passed by Nantes (2015-2016) and Chambly (2016-2018), a team that was active at that time in the French third division, Henry also played in Belgium before reaching the Italian championship, first in Venice (2021-2022) and from 2022 in Verona.

His 2022-2023 season came to an end in February 2023, after being the victim of a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee. This season he has scored three goals.

(Pan American Games 2027: the only alternative that Colombia has to hold the Games)