From: George Anastasiadis

The pictures from Schlüttsiel were reminiscent of Weimar, comments Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

More and more groups are taking the law into their own hands. Germany's social peace is breaking down. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Germany has reached a tipping point, but a different one than the one that the climate movement constantly warns about: The social climate, the willingness to listen to one another and to look for fair solutions without violence are tipping. If proof of this had been needed, it was provided by the images of a shouting mob in Schlüttsiel, which were ominously reminiscent of Weimar.

The country is in turmoil. More and more groups are taking the law into their own hands and threatening to paralyze the lives of others: the farmers, the train drivers, the “last generation”. The traffic light blames the emerging external crises that are impacting Germany and putting a strain on people's lives. But it is also true that the government, paralyzed by deep ideological divides, was never able to give its citizens the pacifying feeling that the country was in good hands in this exceptional situation and that things were being treated fairly fairly.

Provoked farmers' protests? One traffic light error too many

After turning the homeowners against them, it was one mistake too many that broke the camel's back: Didn't anyone in this emotionally underexposed coalition recognize the feeling of injustice it triggers among hard-working farmers? (only) they are used to plug budget holes under the evil pretext that they are damaging the climate, while at the same time you are making many billions more available for citizens' money and refugees and are meticulously pampering marginalized groups?

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Farmers don't vote for us anyway, that's what the SPD and Greens probably thought – and they overlooked the fact that the working middle class, which feels similarly let down, shows solidarity with them and right-wing arsonists are hijacking the discontent. Only the Bavarian SPD manages to give the AfD an even bigger gift and drive people into its hands in droves. In their decades of dreary opposition, Bavaria's comrades seem to have lost the last feeling for their voters. They are encouraging the government to punish angry farmers with the same severity as the “Last Generation”. This in turn is almost unintentionally funny.