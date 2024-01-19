Gerard Piqué 2024 has started on the right foot. The end of the year has been little controversial and the news of her relationship with Clara Chía Marti and Shakira, because they have not resonated in the European press.

Everything indicates that Piqué and Clara Chía They have a good relationship, for the moment. Something was leaked that they had decided to postpone their marriage, which, in principle, was for this year.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué

However, that love and tranquility could be damaged by a difficult decision made by Gerard Piqué, who is facing new challenges and the agenda is getting tighter: he also has little time left to see his children with Shakira, Milan and Sasha.

Piqué continues on his way. He looks for the best opportunities to enhance his Kings League, the 'toy' that has kept him busy in recent years after his official retirement from Barcelona in Spain.

Once the news of his separation with Shakirasince it has been the center of attention in Europe, but little by little things are falling into place.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

Piqué will be the coach of a football team

Last week, his own Gerard Piqué announced through his social networks that he will be a 'coach' of a team for the video game 'Rivals' on the Sorare platform, focused on sports entertainment.

The former footballer and businessman Gerard Piqué He had already left clues about his new venture in recent days and generated a lot of expectation among his followers who thought he was officially returning to professional football.

With the humor that characterizes him and in a video, the Spaniard confirmed that he will be leading the 'Rivals' team, in a video game in which the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane He also serves as ambassador.

Pique made the announcement accompanied in the video clip by Nacho Heras and John Nellis. There he challenged them as a new manager in a soccer game that allows fans to compete and interact with other users in matches in which the tactics and alignment of each of their teams will be predominant.

“It's a new year and after thinking carefully I have decided to return to football. I miss him a lot. This time it won't be as a player. It will be as a coach. I will share more details at the end of the week,” he said on his social media before the announcement.

This is not the first time that the former footballer's preferences have been discussed. Photo: Instagram @3gerardpique

Gerard Piqué, As on other occasions, he once again deceived people with his unknown messages that generate a lot of expectations, but it is also true that he fulfills his purpose.

Furthermore, according to several media outlets in Spain, the relationship between Pique with Clara Chia It could be affected by the new commitments that the former player is adopting and they do not leave him as much free time to share his love.

