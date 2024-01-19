Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Our Olympic football team launches the program of its three friendly matches scheduled for this January, by meeting its guest, the “Saudi Olympic”, at four o’clock in the evening on Saturday, at the “Dhiab Awana” stadium, at the headquarters of the Football Association, in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, within the “Quadred International Friendly Tournament.” », which will also witness Saturday’s confrontation between Iraq’s Olympic team and its counterpart, the Egyptian national team.

The teams of the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iraq are preparing to compete in the finals of the AFC U-23 Cup, “Qatar 2024”, scheduled from April 15 to May 3, 2024, while the “Pharaohs” are preparing to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The match will be the first night for the “White Olympic” in the “January Friendlies”, before facing Iraq next Tuesday, and the Egyptian Olympic team on January 27, and the three matches will be held on the same stadium at the Al-Ittihad headquarters in Dubai, in preparation for the continental finals next April, where our team will play. In the second “iron” group, alongside Japan, South Korea, and China.

On the other hand, Saturday’s match is considered the “second friendly” for “Olympic Green”, during its current camp in “Dana Al-Dunya”, which started on the third of this month and continues until the 30th, after its goalless draw against Qatar Olympic in the first friendly, in preparation for the Asian Cup. Under 23, where the Saudi national team will compete in the continental finals, in the third group, alongside the Iraqi, Thailand, and Tajikistan teams.

Last November, during the Ajman camp, which lasted two weeks, “Olympic White” played two friendly matches, winning the first against Tajikistan 3-1, and defeating the Kuwait national team 3-0 in the second, at Al Hamriya Club Stadium in Sharjah.

The current gathering of the “Olympic White” team is witnessing the first appearance of three new players, on the list of the Spanish team coach, Denis da Silva, and they are Hazem Mohammed, the Al Ain player, who previously participated with the first team, and Saeed Salem Nasser, “19 years old,” the Fujairah U-21 goalkeeper, and Mohammed. Ibrahim Al-Balushi (21 years old), Kalba Union U-21 striker, in addition to the return of participants with the first team in the last gathering, Issa Khalfan (Al-Ain), and Omar Heikal (Al-Wasl).

The current Olympic roster includes 23 players, namely: Hamad Al-Muqbali (Fujairah), Rakan Walid, Muhammad Al-Wafi, Mubarak Bin Zama, Ahmed Fawzi, Ahmed Mahmoud (Al-Jazeera), Mansour Al-Shamsi (Al-Ain), Abdullah Al-Balushi, Mayed Al-Taniji, Ali Abdul-Aziz. Al-Nasr”, Khamis Al-Mansouri “Bani Yas”, Sultan Al-Badwawi, Muhammad Al-Mazmi “Hatta”, Walid Al-Mahrazi, Yasser Hassan, Muhammad Ibrahim “Ittihad Kalba”, Abdullah Ahmed, Abdullah Al-Raisi “Ajman”, Fahd Badr “Emirates”, Saeed Salem “Fujairah”, Omar Heikal “Al Wasl”, Hazem Mohammed, Issa Khalfan “Al Ain”.