Home page World

Split

A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of the small plane after the crash. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

A small plane crashes into a warehouse north of Dresden. The pilot does not survive the accident. The cause of the crash is still unclear.

Großenhain – A pilot has died after a small plane crash north of Dresden. The 62-year-old’s plane took off from Großenhain and crashed into a warehouse in an industrial area around 12:15 p.m., the police said on Wednesday afternoon. Immediately after the crash, a fire broke out and the fire department extinguished it. There were no further victims.

The aircraft is said to have been an ultralight aircraft for a maximum of two people. At the time of the accident, only the pilot from the region was said to have been inside.

The Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) has taken over the investigation into the cause of the crash. Upon request, they said that an interim report was not expected until the end of November. However, precise information about the cause of the accident is not expected in the report. dpa