





36:03 Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi, freed during a prisoner swap deal between the United States and Iran, arrive at Doha International Airport, Qatar, on September 18, 2023. © Reuters

Qatar’s mediation allowed the United States and Iran to exchange ten prisoners, five from each country. This agreement has raised controversy because it includes the unfreezing by the Joe Biden Administration of $6 billion from Iranian oil that had been held in South Korea since 2018. This measure has raised multiple questions about the future of the ties between these two countries, historically opposed. Luciano Zacara, professor at the Gulf Studies Center, and Fabián Harari, doctor in History, analyze the situation in El Debate.