He is currently perhaps more of a psychologist than a football coach. Phillip Cocu (51) holds numerous talks at Vitesse. He has had to pick up a beaten, hollowed out and disillusioned ensemble this week. A company lost in the depths of the Eredivisie, after the 2-1 loss against Fortuna Sittard. The coach chooses the teachings of the positivity guru. After all, Cambuur is on the doorstep. Another basement buster.