The Lancia Stratos HF is a car produced by the Italian car manufacturer Launch from 1973 to 1975, based on a design by Marcello Gandini for Bertone. The official name is “Strato’s”, with the apostrophe, but is universally known as “Stratos”. The “Stratos Zero”, then presented as “Prototype Zero” was a dream car exhibited for the first time as a prototype at the 1970 Turin Motor Show by the Bertone body shop; it was presented as a mid-engined sports car project (it was that of a Lancia Fulvia recovered in a demolition), with a futuristic conception for those times.

The design, although not yet final, is due to Marcello Gandini (the same one who designed prestigious cars such as the Fiat X1 / 9, the Lamborghini Miura, the Lamborghini Countach), immediately aroused great interest from the leaders of the Lancia racing team, led by Cesare Fiorio, in search of a replacement for the Lancia Fulvia in the rally. For this reason the Stratos HF (stands for High Fidelity) was born, the first production car specifically designed for rallies.

In the final version, both the engine and the transmission were those of the Ferrari Dino 246, which, combined with a steel central monocoque chassis, made the Stratos a very competitive sports car. The slow production activity at the Bertone plant in Grugliasco forced Stratos to compete as Group 5 until the quantity of units produced required for Group 4 homologation was reached. In this regard, in the declaration signed by Cesare Fiorio, it is stated that as of July 23, 1974, over 500 units have been built (515 to be precise). The veracity of this statement has been questioned by many; on the other hand, 17 months later the minimum threshold was lowered to 400 specimens, thus making any controversy useless.



However, the first series production was completed, was deployed in rally racing in the then Group 4 and it was for years the most competitive car: in the 1974, 1975 and 1976 seasons it became World Rally Champion; he also had many other prestigious successes at the European level and in the individual national championships including, obviously, the Italian one. The debut the race took place in 1972 at the Tour de Corse, where it was entrusted to the driver Sandro Munari, who had to retire due to the breaking of the rear suspension. He got his first success on September 8, 1973 at the Firestone Rally of Spain with Munari and Mario Mannucci. To date, the only world rallies missing from the Stratos palmares are the Rally RAC and the Safari Rally.

Although the Stratos continued to be a winning car, without major rivals, the Fiat group stopped using it as an official car in the World Rally in 1977 to replace it with the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally: an evidently commercial choice to promote the image of the new Mirafiori model for families. The Stratos, however, continued to compete and win, even if no longer with the official livery (even if it was never lined up with an official Lancia livery, but always with the colors of private sponsors) until 1982, the year of expiry of the homologation. .

After the Fiat 131 was adopted by the racing team of the Fiat group, two more specimens were produced specifically for compete as Group 5 Turbo. One of the two was completely destroyed in a fire on the track in Zeltweg, the other won the Giro Automobilistico d’Italia in 1976, before being sent to Japan to participate in a Silhouette car championship in which she never took part. From here she became part of the Matsuda collection. It is currently part of the collection of Chris Hrabalek, the largest Stratos collector in the world, along with ten other unique pieces, including the 1977 one for the Safari Rally. The small number of units built and the fact that the car was used in every type of race (even in rallycross certainly unsuitable for a collector’s car), make it one of the most sought after models by collectors all over the world.

On December 22, 2008 he died Pierugo Gobbato, one of the creators of the Stratos and director of the collaboration between Bertone and Lancia. He was the son of Engineer Ugo Gobbato (1888-1945), who ran Alfa Romeo by preventing the Nazis from moving the car manufacturer and its materials to Germany.

Technical features

Engine: central, 6-cylinder V with 65 ° bank angle (Ferrari production)

The engine used for the competitions provided 240 HP, but the 4-valve version per cylinder could be increased up to 270 HP; while the 1978 turbocharged version developed from 330 to 420 hp.

Displacement: 2,418 cm³

Bore and stroke: 92.5 x 60 mm

Engine: Transverse rear mid-position, 6-cylinder V-shape.

Power (first version) max: 190 HP at 7,700 rpm

Maximum torque: 23 kgm at 4,000 rpm

Distribution: double overhead camshaft, with 2 valves per cylinder inclined at 46 °

Fuel system: three Weber double-barrel inverted carburettors.

Transmission: Rear-wheel drive with five-speed gearbox.

Front suspension: independent, with deformable wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and anti-roll bars.

Rear suspension: independent, MacPherson, coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers

Brakes: ventilated four-wheel disc, Girling.

Dimensions: front track 143 cm, rear track 146 cm.

Performances: the max speed is 230 Km / h, variable according to the version.

Wheels: Campagnolo alloy rims with 205 / 70VR tires with Michelin XWX or Pirelli Cinturato CN36

Ignition: electronic.

Consumption: 7 km / liter.

