The Slovak Peter Sagan three-time world champion on the road, will be present at the Return to Hungary which will be held from May 8 to 12, once he has recovered from the heart surgery he underwent at the end of February.

After announcing his end to road cycling to focus on the mountain bike event at the Paris Games, now the three-time world champion and 7-time green jersey of the Tour de France has been confirmed by the organization for the Hungarian round.

At the time, the Slovak rider announced in his retirement that he could return to road racing, and he will do so in Hungary. His last stage race was in October 2023 at the Tour de Vendée.

“I always said that I would like to finish my career in mountain biking, because I started my cycling career in this specialty. “I really like this decision to finish my career because I am doing something that I really enjoy,” were his words in January 2023, before announcing his retirement.

Despite being official in the Return to Hungary, Peter Sagan will aim all the cannons at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, This was clarified last year when he revealed that it was his only pending dream at 33 years of age.

“It was never my dream to run until I was 40 years old. I think now is the time. And if I am going to be able to finish my career in Paris at the Olympic Games, that will be a good thing for me,” she said at the time.

Sagan will meet in Hungary with one of his old rivals, the British Mark Cavendish, who also confirmed his presence in the Hungarian race last month.

It is worth remembering that Sagan He has not run for a few weeks after his heart surgery due to abnormal tachycardias he suffered in the cross-country event in Chelva (Spain).

