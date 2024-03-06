Ferrari will once again be involved in the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe this year with the 296 GT3s prepared by AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors. The Prancing Horse company will put some of its official drivers behind the wheel of the three cars prepared by the Piacenza team, already in action at Paul Ricard for the collective tests where they presented themselves equipped with the brand new livery.How …Continue reading

#GTWC #Ferrari #Endurance #hunt #RoveraPier #GuidiRigon