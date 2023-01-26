The Government of Peru definitively withdrew its ambassador in Honduras, Jorge Alejandro Raffo, in response to “the unacceptable interference” in internal affairs of the president of that country, Xiomara Castro, by ignoring the Executive of Dina Boluarte, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday of the Andean nation.

Through a message on Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that, as a consequence of the position adopted by Honduras, bilateral relations “will be maintained, indefinitely, at the level of charge d’affaires.”

Xiomara Castro condemned, during her speech at the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), the “coup d’état” in Peru and showed her “solidarity” with the ousted “legitimate, elected” president Pedro Castillo, whom He called for his “immediate release.”

They cynically talk about development and plan coups

The Honduran president also said in her speech on Tuesday that “the right does not rest” in the regionbecause in his opinion “they cynically talk about development and plan coups d’état”.

“Through their media machinery, the economic boycott and political persecution, the ‘lawfare’ (judicial persecution), they maintain a permanent aggression against our peoples,” said the also wife of former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry has reacted with different measures towards the governments of the region that have so far ignored the legitimacy of President Boluarte, who constitutionally succeeded Castillo after he attempted a coup on December 7 .

(There is) an urgent need for a change of course in Peru

Thus, Vice Foreign Minister Ignacio Higueras conveyed to the Chilean ambassador in Lima on Wednesday the “discomfort” that the “disrespectful manner” in which President Gabriel Boric referred, in his speech at Celac, to the president Boluarte, reported the Foreign Ministry on his Twitter account.

He added that “the course chosen by the constitutional government of President Boluarte is the advancement of general elections so that Peruvians decide without interference and in peace the destiny of Peru.”

This Tuesday, Boric, who made his debut in a Celac conclave after assuming power a year ago, stressed “the urgent need for a change of direction in Peru.”

“We cannot be indifferent when today, in our sister nation of Peru, people who go out to march and demand what they consider just they end up shot by who should defend them“, indicated Boric before the plenary of the block.

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that is considering taking action against what it defines as “acts of interference”by the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, who referred this Sunday to the crisis that the country is going through.

“We have the Peruvian people in a fight to recover their democracy and also to recover the right to elect a government that represents them,” said the Bolivian president.

Since Boluarte assumed the presidency, different political and social organizations They have taken to the streets to ask for his resignationa, the closure of Congress and the call for immediate general elections, but these mobilizations have caused the death of 63 people, since last December, due to clashes with the Police and due to events related to the blockades and protests.

