Cartagena is the stop for Darío Poveda to get back on the professional soccer train. The striker from Alicante was in the elite wagon when he entered Cholo Simeone’s plans at Atlético de Madrid, in 2020. Since then, injuries of various kinds have slowed down his sports career. Close to home for the first time and with the affection of the entire Efesé, Poveda has a new opportunity to recover the best version of himself. “I want to really feel good again, a footballer, enjoy and be happy,” he said this Thursday at his official presentation.

At his side was the sports director, Manuel Sánchez Breis, who said he was his “number two follower”, after his father, and predicted “many joys and goals” for him with the albinegra shirt until June 30. The club, said the manager, was already following his track since his time in Second B and was also interested last summer.

So, Poveda ended up in Ibiza and lived through one of his last ordeals. She barely did preseason due to her knee, then she was out for a month due to a blow to her back and now she is getting ready after a microtear in her hamstring. For this reason, yesterday she trained on the sidelines and it is difficult for her to face his former team this Sunday (Can Misses, 9:00 p.m.).

Whether it was in Madrid, Huesca and Ibiza, Poveda was always far from his native San Vicente Raspeig. Something decisive for a boy in his twenties who made his debut twice in the First Division [con el Villarreal y el Atlético] and at the first exchange he entered a long spiral of injuries. He scored ten goals in eight games with the mattress affiliate and entered Simeone’s plans when everything went wrong.

“Being close to home is an incentive that makes me come and that helps to be mentally better, motivated and eager so that this is reflected on the field.” He believes that the Efesé will mean “a great boost” and that Carrión’s “style” suits him “very well”, as he is not “an old-fashioned ‘9’” because he likes to go “into space, he is »fast«, »combinative« and capable of starting from either of the two bands, without necessarily being the offensive reference.

“I want to add minutes, be physically and mentally well, the rest comes alone,” he said. Breis added, in summary, that Poveda can help “correct certain aspects that have been missing” above, such as power and speed.