Large swarms of locusts are causing a lot of excitement on the Gulf of Mexico. In the small town of Sinanché they leave devastation on plantations.

Sinanché – Apocalyptic scenes: Kilometer-long swarms of locusts moved through the small town of Sinanché in Mexico and left a scene of devastation on the local orchards. According to the online portal metro The insect spectacle occurred on Tuesday afternoon (December 5th).

Locust plague in Mexico: Insects attack the small town of Sinanché

The animals are said to have attacked plantations growing lemons and oranges and “everything edible,” the report said. The insects had spread virtually everywhere, on bushes, streets and houses. The locusts also flew into supermarkets and shopping centers in large numbers, probably attracted by food as possible food.

On the short message service X (formerly Twitter), several users shared videos and photos of the locust invasion, and one user wrote “Apocalipsis”. Apparently this was a reference to the Second Book of Moses in the Bible, which describes the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt.

Pharaoh did not let the Jews go, which is why ten plagues struck his land – the eighth biblical plague was a famine caused by locust infestation. These are the lines in the Bible. And today? The Picture refers to local media that Mexican farmers tried to get rid of the insects with pesticides – to no avail. Instead, the locusts literally swept fields full of corn cobs empty. Panicked people are said to have literally fled from the swarms of insects.

Locust plague in Mexico: Insects continue to move to the provincial capital of Mérida

The locusts, whose suitability as food is divided, moved on to the provincial capital of Mérida; the insects settled there in the parks of the city of 920,000 people, it is said. Sinanché, with just over 3,000 inhabitants, is located in the state of Yucatán in the southwest of the Central American country.

The warm Gulf of Mexico and numerous cultural treasures from the Mayan period make the area popular with tourists. Cancun, which is particularly popular with holidaymakers, is around 240 kilometers away on the opposite side of the Yucatán peninsula. It's around 200 kilometers to the dream island of Isla Holbox on Mexico's Caribbean coast.

Locust plague in Mexico: Twelve species are considered migratory locusts

A total of twelve species of locusts are known as migratory locusts, which can attack fields in swarms. Locust plagues have been reported for centuries. Last but not least, among herbivorous insects, grasshoppers are a species that accepts various plants as food, while other insect species settle on grasses or herbaceous plants.

Loud Picture The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) assumes that climate change will encourage the emergence of locusts in droves. (pm)