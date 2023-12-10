The United States has $1 billion left to replenish its own arms reserves, which are depleted due to regular deliveries to Ukraine. Shalanda Young, head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, announced this on December 10.

“We have about $1 billion left to replenish our own reserves,” Young told the station. CBS.

In this regard, she called on Congress to approve the White House's request for an additional $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, which is currently being stalled by the opposition from the Republican Party, since most of the discussed assistance to Ukraine “stays at home.”

“So it all comes down to a political decision. Are we willing to risk our defenses as the world becomes increasingly complex? Or will Congress take action to ensure our own security and support allies like Ukraine?” she asked.

She noted that much of this funding goes to the US defense industrial complex to produce more equipment, weapons and ammunition.

“These are American jobs, good paying American jobs,” she said.

Prior to this, on December 8, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that there was currently no progress in negotiations with the US Congress on the allocation of new assistance to Ukraine. In turn, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that US President Joe Biden is ready for compromises to approve the budget in the interests of Ukraine.

Earlier, on December 7, it was reported that the bill to provide another aid package to Ukraine did not pass a vote in the US Senate. At the same time, The New York Times reported that military support for Ukraine was “hanging by a thread” due to the actions of Biden, who with his decisions not only failed to achieve approval from Republicans, but also split the opinions of members of his own Democratic Party.

On December 9, the wife of the Ukrainian leader, Elena Zelenskaya, appealed to the West with a request not to stop financial support for Ukraine. In an interview with the BBC, she noted that if Western countries refuse to support Kyiv, Ukrainians face “mortal danger” and they “will only have to die.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.