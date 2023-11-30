Perez ‘bad’

Red Bull’s 2023 was so dominant that the Milton Keynes team managed to climb into first position even in those rankings in which it would actually be better not to appear. In fact, Sergio Perez won the title of most penalized driver of the seasonat least from the point of view of penalty points obtained. Jokes aside, for the Mexican this could also be a serious problem in view of the 2024 championship, in which at least until mid-September – when the first sanctions expire – Checo will have to be very careful to avoid attracting the attention of the commissioners .

THE seven ‘penalty points’ collected by Perez on his super license this year ensure that just five more were enough to cause him to suffer a GP disqualification. A sword of Damocles that hangs over his head and to which the #11 of Red Bull will have to pay the utmost attention, especially in the year leading up to the expiration of his contract with the Milton Keynes team.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Expiration Sergio Perez 7 1 Singapore 2023 Accident 17-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Japan 2023 Overtaking in SC regime 24-Sep-24 2 Abu Dhabi 2023 Accident 26-Nov-24 Logan Sargeant 6 2 Mexico Overtaking under the yellow flag regime 29-Oct-24 2 Japan 2023 Accident 24-Sep-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 Lance Stroll 5 3 Las Vegas 2023 Overtaking under double yellow flag regime 17-Nov-24 2 Great Britain 2023 Accident 09-Jul-24 Lewis Hamilton 4 2 Belgium 2023 Accident 30-Jul-24 2 Italy 2023 Accident 03-Sep-24 George Russell 4 2 Las Vegas 2023 Accident 18-Nov-24 2 Munich 2023 Returned to the track unsafely 28-May-24 Nico Hulkenberg 3 2 Munich 2023 Accident 28-May-24 1 Canada 2023 Failure to respect the minimum time established under the red flag regime 18-Jun-24 Yuki Tsunoda 3 1 Spain 2023 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jun-24 2 Holland 2023 Accident 27-Aug-24 Zhou Guanyu 2 2 Hungary 2023 Accident 23-Jul-24 Max Verstappen 2 2 Las Vegas 2023 Forced driver off track 18-Nov-24 Carlos Sainz 2 2 Australia 2023 Accident 02-Apr-24 Valtteri Bottas 2 2 Mexico 2023 Accident 29-Oct-24 See also Sure got it on Sargeant: "He's going to have a great future" | FormulaPassion.it

Sargeant and Stroll also on the podium

Perez collected his last penalty of the year in the Abu Dhabi GP, being penalized for one by the stewards driving judged too aggressive during his duel with Lando Norris. In the overtaking maneuver, according to the commissioners’ assessment, the 2023 vice world champion “‘dived’ late in the corner, missed the apex and understeered to the outside, thus colliding with car 4“. This error earns him two penalty points and five second penalty in the racedecisive in ousting him from the podium to the advantage of George Russell, who thanks to this episode gained the points necessary to keep Mercedes second in the Constructors’ standings, ahead of Ferrari.

Also on the podium of the most penalized drivers of 2023 are the rookie Logan Sargeantwho collected six penalty points, and the home Canadian Aston Martin Lance Stroll, at five. However, Stroll was also the only one to receive three penalty points in one fell swoopbecause of a spass taken under the double yellow flag regime during PL3 of the Las Vegas GP.