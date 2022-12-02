“Friends, I’m in the hospital for my regular visit. It’s always nice to receive encouraging messages like this.” Are the words with which ‘O Rei’ Pelé wanted to greet his fans via Instagram, displaying a message wishing him to recover “immediately!”. O’Rei, 82, had been hospitalized the day before yesterday at the “Albert Einstein” in Sao Paulo but both his family members and agent Joe Fraga made it clear that his conditions are not worrying and that it is only a question of pre-established checkups.