Eva Meloni and the loss of innocence: the disagreements with the Cavaliere and the Renzi danger

Carlo Calenda’s offensive on Giorgia Meloni is the first real political problem that the premier is facing. Calenda offers her a nice poisoned apple and the temptation is very difficult to overcome.

To understand this, you need to rewind the tape. The relationship between Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi has always been very difficult, starting from that 2012 when she, Ignazio La Russa and Guido Crosetto left the People of Freedom – led by Berlusconi – and founded Brothers of Italy. Before her something similar had happened to Gianfranco Fini who in 2010 founded Futuro e Libertà, after the famous “che fai? Are you kicking me out?” addressed by Fini to the Knight.

However, the fate of Fratelli d’Italia was very different from Futuro e Libertà which disappeared into thin air together with the defectors. The case of FdI is a textbook case because those who leave their native land almost never find fortune in politics.

To talk about the tense relations between the then young politician and Berlusconi, it is enough to think that in 2009 she also shot a video on an alleged insult that B. would have addressed to Giorgia Meloni – then Minister of Youth – during the National Congress of the PDL. The audio is unreliable and the word has probably been misunderstood but the fact that public opinion considers it plausible gives a measure of the tension between the two.

Having said that, let’s move to October of this year to be aware of another strong clash between the leader of FdI and the Cavaliere – even on a personal level – when a photograph of Berlusconi’s notes with relative unflattering judgments about her rekindled the controversy at the that Meloni replied “I am not blackmailed”.

It was the case of Licia Ronzulli, that Berlusconi wanted to impose at all costs on the executive. There was a formal reconciliation but since then Forza Italia, when it can, gets in the way in the Chamber – see for example the building superbonus -, especially in the Senate where, coincidentally, there is Ronzulli as group leader.

This whole broad premise only serves us to understand that the relations between Meloni and Berlusconi have largely and historically deteriorated.

