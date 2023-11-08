Wednesday, November 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament | Halla-aho for the Democrat: Parliament is reviewing its security measures due to Tuesday’s demonstration

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parliament | Halla-aho for the Democrat: Parliament is reviewing its security measures due to Tuesday’s demonstration

Speaker Halla-aho considers it possible that the seizure may lower the threshold for similar attempts to express their opinion.

Parliament going through his security measures due to the protest organized in the gallery on Tuesday, Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) told For Democrat newspaper on Wednesday.

“We will go through with Parliament’s security whether the existing procedures were followed in the security checks and in responding to the disturbance, and if they were followed, whether there were any development needs in those procedures,” Halla-aho told Demokraati.

The plenary session of the Parliament was interrupted on Tuesday afternoon due to the demonstration in defense of Palestine in the public galleries.

There were several protest groups. They carried Palestinian flags and protest sheets. Several of the demonstrators had dyed their hands red. Demonstrators chanted “Free Palestine! Stop the genocide! Cease fire now!”.

The session was suspended for about ten minutes. Deputy speaker Paula Risikko (kok) ordered the gallery to be emptied, and the guards escorted the protesters away.

See also  Exhibition review Art historian Harri Kalha is revealed in the exhibition as a skilled collage artist whose scissors are as sharp as his pen

The public it is possible to watch the plenary sessions from the parliament’s public gallery, but it is not allowed to show your opinion there, for example by shouting or in other ways.

Halla-aho considers it possible that the kidnapping might lower the threshold for similar attempts to express their opinion.

“If this were to happen, then of course we have to rethink how we can guarantee that we can stick to the prevailing culture that people will not come to the parliament to express their opinion for or against any issue,” he told Demokraati.

Security director of the Parliament Tiina Ranta commented on Tuesday to the Democrat that the parliament is investigating the matter. According to him, there will be no consequences for the protesters.

#Parliament #Hallaaho #Democrat #Parliament #reviewing #security #measures #due #Tuesdays #demonstration

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Marvels was inspired by Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, says director

The Marvels was inspired by Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, says director

Recommended

No Result
View All Result