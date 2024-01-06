With the decision of Panama Sports to remove the headquarters from Colombia of the Pan American Games By 2027 the country loses on all fronts and the culprits are still being sought.

Carrying out the jousts, which are the most important in the world after the Olympic Games, although it requires a large investment, they also generate a lot of profits.

had to pay

The reality is that the eight million dollars were not paid within the term that was in the contract, half before December 31, 2023 and the rest before January 30, 2024.

Panam Sports, in a letter sent to Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), warned that he was taking away the headquarters of Barranquilla for this non-compliance.

Then came 'chest beating' and people began to look for culprits, something that to this day has not yielded results.

And in the midst of all this problem, the first Minister of Finance that the Petro government had spoke, Jose Antonio Ocampowho delivered forceful statements.

“I can say that I was on top of that issue. I can also confirm, because I was really very aware of the games in Barranquilla when the 2023 budget was prepared and the budget addition that was approved that same year after my administration, that the resources were included in the budget,” he said on Caracol radio. .

And he added: “It seems unusual to me that the payment was not made. It is a total apathy because the Ministry of Sports had the resources budgeted. “I believe that they have all the blame in this process.”

(Pan American Games 2027: Colombia receives a hard blow, Panam Sports opens call)

