A citizen doctor specializing in dermatology was surprised by his fake voice using artificial intelligence techniques to promote a medical product that he had never talked about or recommended. He warned against taking any information promoted in his name except through him personally, or through his official pages on social networking sites.

A legal advisor confirmed that “this crime is classified as an electronic fraud crime that requires punishment, according to the law.”

A cybersecurity expert stressed “the need for members of society to acquire methods and tools that distinguish between the fake and the original.”

In detail, Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, a consultant dermatologist and assistant professor at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said that “he does not provide advertisements for medical products, nor does he promote them, and his speech directed to his followers through his social media platforms is limited to awareness and health education about diseases.” different types and how to prevent them.

He added: “I follow the news of the latest drugs that appear globally to treat various skin diseases, and I educate patients and followers about them to give them hope for treatment, and to see their doctors to obtain the new treatment,” stressing at the same time that “not everything that is marketed is believed.”

He explained: “With regard to the fake video, its fakers took advantage of the trust of patients and followers in my medical opinions, and they professionally faked my voice when mentioning the name of the medicine and replaced it with the name of another medicine, for the purpose of promoting it commercially in an explicit crime of fraud,” pointing out that the forgery was discovered by followers who knew him well. After they noticed a difference in the way he spoke, it made them suspicious of him.

He said, “If it is confirmed that the perpetrators of this crime are present within the country, legal measures will be taken against them, to limit these practices that harm the reputation of well-known doctors, and to protect patients from their disastrous consequences.”

Al-Hammadi warned patients and followers against obtaining their medical information through social media, which “has become a breeding ground for deceivers,” pointing out the necessity of taking it directly from specialist doctors, to avoid misleading propaganda. He urged the concerned authorities to continue promoting health awareness about these matters.

For his part, the advisor in information technology and cybersecurity, Abdel Nour Sami, said, “The crime to which the Emirati doctor was exposed is classified as electronic counterfeiting crimes that people or entities resort to using simple electronic techniques or artificial intelligence techniques.”

He pointed out that there are indications through which the viewer can distinguish between real and fake clips, the most prominent of which is noticing any change in the sound level, whether it is high or low, and if the video sound is at one level without a change in the frequency and tone of the speaker, and if the sound is free of noise, that is, In complete silence.

He stressed that the most prominent way to prevent these fraudulent practices is to visit the official page of the person speaking, especially if he is a famous personality, and search for the product being promoted and evaluated by users and various parties, noting that fraudsters usually use unofficial pages with different names.

He stated that “artificial intelligence techniques have made their task easier for fraudsters, and the difficulty of detecting them by non-specialists has increased the number of victims.”

He said, “The main problem in electronic fraud is the low level of knowledge of the modern technologies used, and the inability of many to distinguish between the real and the fabricated,” stressing the need to refer to the official pages and websites of the people and products offered to ensure the integrity of the advertisements being promoted.

The legal advisor, Issa bin Haider, stated that promoting or marketing in a manner that violates the law is considered a crime of electronic fraud, explaining that according to the law, “each person shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than 20 thousand dirhams and no more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties.” Whoever commits, through the information network, any information technology means, or a website, acts that would promote a good or service through a misleading advertisement or a method that includes incorrect data, such as advertising, promotion, mediation, dealing in any way, or encouraging dealing in virtual currency or A digital unit, a stored value unit, or any payment unit that is not officially recognized in the country, or without obtaining a license from the competent authority.

Bin Haider added: “Anyone who uses an information network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and a fine of not less than 150,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. With the intention of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent, and in cases other than those permitted by law, by eavesdropping, intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting, or disclosing conversations, communications, or audio or video materials, or taking pictures of others in any way. A public or private place, preparing, transmitting, disclosing, copying or keeping electronic images, or publishing news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data or information, even if they are true and true, with the intention of harming someone. Anyone who uses an electronic information system, or an information technology means, to make any modification or processing of a recording, image, or scene, with the intention of defaming or offending another person.”